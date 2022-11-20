A few light showers passed from the Wadden Sea over the north of Groningen this morning. “This resulted in a little bit of snow that remained on roofs, cars and grass,” reports meteorologist Matthijs van der Linden of Weatheronline. It is a thin powder layer of snow and is only present regionally.

For now, the snowfall will be limited to a very small amount in the northeast of the country. At the end of the afternoon there is a chance of more snow, probably mainly in Friesland, Drenthe and Overijssel.

It is not unusual that it only snowed in the northeast of the country. On average it snows 19 days a year, but in the east this number is higher. In Eelde (North Drenthe), for example, it snows on average 24 days a year. In Vlissingen it only comes to 13 snow days on average. A snow day is a day on which snowflakes have been observed, regardless of the amount of flakes and regardless of whether the snow remains.

Last year, on the night of 26 to 27 November, a white landscape emerged regionally. Reports of snowfall came mainly from the east of Brabant, but it was also white in parts of Gelderland and locally in Overijssel.

The number of days that we are treated to a snow cover is rapidly declining due to global warming. From 1981 to 2010, there was an average of 37 days of closed snow cover in the country and halfway through the last century that was still 58 days. The winter of 1969 to 1970 had the highest number of days with a closed snow cover. There was snow somewhere in the Netherlands on no fewer than 126 days. In the winter of 2013-2014 there was only a pack of snow on five days.

On Sunday night gritters went out because of the first moderate frost:

