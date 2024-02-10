A young company from Switzerland is planning a revolution. In the future, ten centimeters thick plaster should be enough to keep the heat in a single-family home.

HPacking up warmly is the mission of Daniel Sanz Pont, head of the company Aeroskin Tech from Au in the Swiss canton of Zug. During his doctorate at the renowned Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, he developed a material that can be mechanically sprayed onto facades. It essentially consists of small hollow bodies, so-called aerogels, which provide excellent protection against heat loss. A ten centimeter thick plaster is enough to keep heat losses so low that a small heat pump is sufficient for heating and hot water preparation for a single-family home.

To achieve the same effect, rigid foam panels up to 40 centimeters thick would have to be doweled onto the outer walls, which would then have to be plastered. The labor-intensive and therefore expensive fastening of the panels is no longer necessary. Because this step is saved, the new plaster is said to be worth it, even though it is considerably more expensive than conventional insulation material.