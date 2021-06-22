The crust of the planet Venus is not static, as was long thought, but changeable. Pieces of crust move past each other. A team of planetary scientists provides evidence by mapping the planet’s geology based on radar images captured by the Magellan spacecraft in the 1990s. The research appeared on Monday in PNAS. The crust of the young Earth may have resembled the thin crust of Venus.

Venus is closest to the sun after Mercury, followed by Earth. Astronomers call Venus the Earth’s twin sister. They were born close together about four and a half billion years ago from the same gas and dust disk that orbited the young sun, making them more or less of the same material. Also in terms of dimensions, the two are similar; the earth is slightly bigger. But if you zoom in, you see big differences. For example, Venus is packed in a thick atmosphere that consists mainly of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, which causes the surface temperature to rise to a hellish 471 degrees Celsius. That heat makes the interior of Venus somewhat more fluid than that of the Earth; Venus is less viscous.

molting

Scientists aren’t sure why, but the twins’ crusts have developed very differently over time. Both planets lose heat from their interior through the crust. With the earth, this happens gradually. Heat is released via plate tectonics; the Earth’s crust is made up of large, thick plates that move slowly and occasionally pop up or under each other. Venus has no large-scale plate tectonics. There, the heat pressure builds up slowly under the crust. When the pressure is too high, the crust is engulfed. “That process is comparable to the lid on a pan of hot water,” says Daphne Stam, planetary researcher at TU Delft and not involved in this research. “When the water boils and evaporates, the pressure will blow the lid off.”

The clue to this ‘moulting’ of Venus is that there are few craters from meteorite impacts. That indicates that Venus renewed its crust relatively recently, about 300 to 600 million years ago. That periodic renewal prevents Venus from building up a thick crust like it does on Earth.

“It had not yet been proven that the Venus crust was also locally deformed between moults,” says Stam. “Therefore, the crust of Venus, like that of Mars and the moon, has been assumed to consist of an immovable whole.”

But a team of planetary researchers, led by Paul Byrne of North Carolina State University, has now changed that. They studied radar images from NASA’s Magellan probe of nearly the entire surface of Venus and found patches of crust that deviated from their surroundings in some areas. By looking at the edges of those pieces, like puzzle pieces, the scientists found that they move a little locally and slide past each other. “Similar to shattered ice over a frozen lake,” says Bart Root, planetary researcher at Delft University of Technology and not involved in the study. It follows from computer simulations that the upward flow of heat from the core, as with the earth, is the cause.

It’s great that they mapped this out Bart Root planet explorer

Root is not surprised. “I already expected that the surface of Venus, because of its thin crust, is easy to deform. It is great that the scientists have mapped this movement. The surface of Venus is not easy to photograph through the thick atmosphere and it is very difficult to land anything there.”

It is also important that the study shows what the young Earth might have looked like, adds Stam. “The typical plate tectonics of the Earth probably started later, when the Earth had cooled much further. The picture the scientists paint of Venus could be a kind of primordial version of the Earth: when the crust, like Venus, was still thin and the interior of the Earth was a lot hotter than it is now.”

NASA recently green-lit two new unmanned missions (Veritas and Davinci+) to Venus and the European Space Agency (ESA) one (EnVision). The space probes will be launched around 2030 and will study Venus with new technology and a higher resolution than Magellan. Davinci+ enters the atmosphere, the other two continue to orbit Venus.