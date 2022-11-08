Aerobic gymnastics, new scandal: “Insulted for their butts”

The scandal that has swept the world of rhythmic gymnasticsnow it also extends to another discipline: aerobics. To tell the psychological violence suffered by gymnasts is a multi-medal winner in the category, Davide Donati, who stopped in 2021 and in his career also boasts 2 silvers and a bronze at the World Cup, plus a gold, a silver and 3 European bronzes. “During each meal – explains Donati to Repubblica – the girls were divided according to weight: there were two tablesone for lean and the other for fatas they were defined by the technicians. “Davide Donati, 28, three times world champion with the national aerobics team, does not forget the discrimination that the athletes suffered during the monthly meetings of the junior selections in a Milanese academy.” The physical separation it was for them a daily humiliation. The menu obviously changed according to the tables: those considered thin could eat something more than the others “.

Donated in recent days – continues Repubblica – he published a press release with 18 other former teammates of the junior aerobics national team to make own closeness to the athletes who reported psychological abuse and humiliation in the Republic on rhythmic. “They are not isolated cases. Their words opened one painful wound in all of us and we want to support them. And don’t say that the Federation it was not aware of these attitudes “, adds Donati, who two years ago went to Viale Tiziano to warn”the upper floors»Of the Federation:« It was the 2020we have listed the problems and told what happened “. Has something changed? No. As indeed after the many testimonies and complaints of recent years: reports which have always been ignored by whom he had to check. Donati also remembers another episode: “The technicians put the girls standing in line of the back and the they insulted for theirs butts“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

