Thimothee Chalamet engaged again

Thimothee Chalamet stole the hearts of her fans, especially after the success of Dunesin which he starred alongside the beautiful Zendaya. But now there seems to be a girl who stole Timothee’s heart. According to Page Sixwhich launched the gossip, the actor was pinched to the Coachella Festival in the company of a model. Between hugs and passionate kisses, the couple did not leave too many doubts about the degree of intimacy achieved.





The lucky one is the model and influencer Sarah Talbi which, in the past few hours, has released some interesting statements about it. “I’ve been to Coachella this weekend and some private parties too,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was me in the photo and also my twin sister Leah Talbi,” she told her to Page Six the model confirming that the paparazzi next to Chalamet was her.

“We were all having fun with the music. It was the biggest night of my life,” continued the model, who also worked for Victoria’s Secret. “Everyone asks me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella and that’s a good question, “Sarah got to the point.” That’s a great question as well as ask our world leaders why the Earth is losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice every year because of global warming and because the reform of the climate crisis has been so ineffective, “he glossed over.





Read also:

“The alarm on public debt returns: interest rates at risk with the” Draghi method ”

CSM reform, no Copernican revolution, but …

CSM, the position of the League: “Few amendments but indispensable”

Easter in Ukraine, the testimony of the City Angels: “Spooky stories”

Russia, minutes counted for default: only 50 billion reserves remain

Baby gang beats and throws an elderly man in a dumpster

War in Ukraine, the other truth: VIDEO

Axpo, the joint venture for the development of renewables is underway

Philips, Andrea Celli is the new Managing Director in IIG

Costa Deliziosa, inaugurated today the cruise season in Bari