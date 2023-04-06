Dylan van Baarle and Wout Poels in new podcast In Koers: ‘National party week if Van Aert Ronde wins’

Colleagues, former teammates and friends, but rarely riding in the same pack. The stories of Dylan van Baarle and Wout Poels are as similar as they are contrasting. They share their drink talk from the cycling peloton with each other, but from now on also with anyone who wants to listen in via the new podcast ‘In Koers’.