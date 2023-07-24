Actor Thijs Römer and everyone around him prefer not to say anything about the painful trial he has to undergo on Tuesday: he would have behaved ‘sexually transgressive’ towards three then underage girls. In other words: had spicy conversations and asked for and sent nude photos. How bad does it look for him?
