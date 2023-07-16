Complaint filedSupported by his parents, Thijs Hermans, who has been convicted of three murders, does not give up the fight against his conviction. Hermans has filed a complaint against the reporters of a third expert report, as a result of which he was ultimately declared ‘only’ partially insane and given a high prison sentence. It drives his parents crazy: ‘Why were the first two reports ignored. What happened there?’
Victor Schildkamp
