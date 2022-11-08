A highway in Chile had been the scene of an incredible episode. A shower of money had invaded the aisles. A group of robbers had thought they could outwit the police during a chase by throwing the stolen goods on the highway and blocking traffic.

The story we are about to tell looks like a scene from a movie. The incident had happened in Pudahuel, in the province of Santiago in Chile. A gang of thieves he had targeted an arcade. The criminals had threatened the owner and employees of that business with a firearm, taking all the proceeds.

They immediately fled the place and ran into their vehicle onto the highway. Fortunately the police had managed to chase them and were about to stop them. At one point, however, a twist: the panicked criminals thought it best to implement a move in the hope of blocking traffic. The idea was to stop all the cars and likewise the police car.

It seemed to be on the set of a film, the chase seemed to leave no escape for the fugitives. Saving yourself from prison was certainly the most important thing. For this reason they thought of throwing the stolen goods on the street in the hope that confusion would be created.

Within seconds the road was covered with coins and banknotes and the motorists began to slow down not understanding what was happening. Once they understood what it was they got out of their cars to collect the money.

Obviously with their move they had succeeded in their intent but the police did not allow themselves to be stopped and continued the chase. Within a short time the robbers were caught up and captured. The policemen that day arrested six people and recovered the booty which amounted to about 10 million Chilean pesos, which corresponded to just over 10 thousand euros.

An incredible story, and undoubtedly with an imaginative plot. Nowadays in Chile they occur more and more often robberies and thefts as in the rest of the world. Fortunately, the police are aware of reality and know how to move in certain situations. It is nice to know that we have prepared and courageous people who protect the community. It is only thanks to these people that certain stories end with a happy ending

