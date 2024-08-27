A gang of criminals on motorcycles was captured after stealing 120,000 dollars (approximately 480 million Colombian pesos) and 4,000,000 Argentine pesos (about 52 million pesos) from a couple leaving a financial institution.

According to the criteria of

Despite having fled with the money, the bag they stole had a GPS device, which allowed the criminals to be tracked and captured in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires.

The capture of the thieves

The Metropolitan Police arrested the gang in the town of Gerli, after they attacked the couple in the Microcentro after leaving the financial institution, taking the bag with the large sum of money.

Personnel from the Northern Robbery and Theft Division, under the orders of the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office Number 17, arrested three men aged 38, 42 and 43. During the operation, large sums of cash, several vehicles and cell phones were seized.

Three men aged 38, 42 and 43 were arrested. Photo:Buenos Aires City Police Share

The victims had left the financial institution with 120,000 dollars (approximately 480 million Colombian pesos) and 4,000,000 Argentine pesos (approximately 52 million Colombian pesos), and got into a Volkswagen Polo to leave the place.

However, at the intersection of Alem Avenue and Florida Street, they were intercepted by the thieves, who had a Fiat Palio as a support vehicle, as evidenced in the security camera images.

What the criminals did not anticipate was that the bag with the money had a built-in satellite tracker, which, when activated, indicated the location of a house in Gerli, specifically on Bouchard Street at 1900.

That same day, investigators went to the location indicated by the GPS and found the vehicle that had been used as support during the robbery parked at the gate. For several days, the suspects’ movements were monitored.

During the raid, one of the suspects tried to flee by jumping from a balcony. Photo:Buenos Aires City Police Share

With all the evidence gathered, a search was ordered at the home, where the three people involved in the crime were arrested: the two motorcyclists and the driver of the Fiat Palio.

During the operation, a 9mm Bersa pistol with 9 cartridges, 1,880,000 Argentine pesos (24 million Colombian pesos), as well as a Fiat Palio, a Jeep Compass, a Toyota Corolla, a Smart Fortwo, a RAM 1500, a Yamaha Nmax motorcycle, a Honda BIZ, a KTM Duke, two Honda CRF motorcycles, a Beta 125, 17 mobile phones, a black motorcycle helmet, two DVRs and several items of clothing used during the robbery were seized.

During the raid, one of the suspects tried to escape by jumping off a balcony. When he fell, he suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula, and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

THE NATION / GDA

More news

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from La Nación (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.