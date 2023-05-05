A notorious robbery was perpetrated last weekend in the city of Huancayo, in the department of Junín, Peruwhen three criminals entered to rob a shoe store to take more than 200 shoes from different brands, among the most recognized in the market.

However, they only managed to take the right pairs of the sneakers, fact that generated all kinds of reactions among users of social networks.

The criminal act occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 30, in a store located on the second block of Prolongación Cajamarca, in Huancayo.

The police report states that the aggrieved woman went to her premises and noticed that the door had been violated with the breaking of its padlocks, for which reason she immediately notified the agents of the Criminal Investigation Division (Divincri) of Huancayo .

Images recorded by security cameras show that the criminals tried to open the doors of the business at the first opportunity, but unable to do so, they withdrew.

A few minutes later they returned with different tools to force the lock of the door. They only achieved their objective on a third attempt, around 3:30 am

The subjects used a tricycle to take the three boxes with the shoes; however, the worst for them came later, realizing that all the shoes they took were only for the right foot.

Police agents went to the premises to collect the evidence and start the investigations, to find the location of those responsible for the robbery and capture them.

