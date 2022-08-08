Thieves steal more than 2 million dollars in jewelry in just 30 seconds

The crime occurred in New York City on August 5 in broad daylight. The affected location was Rocco’s jewelry, located in the Bronx. The store, in 30 seconds, lost 2.15 million dollars in jewelry, in addition to the damage caused by criminals.

The city authorities reported that the event occurred at 2:38 pm, a time when there were still people walking on the street. In fact, in the video that the security camera took, you can see how people passed by the front of the premises without realizing what was happening inside, while others were watching without understanding what was happening.

In the recording you can see how one of the alleged thieves is having the door of the establishment and making some kind of sign. Then a guy comes in he begins to break the windows of the counters with a hammer, behind him two other men are seen who begin to empty the showcases, and then flee the place.

According to the Rocco’s Jewelry website, this establishment is dedicated to the sale of genuine diamonds, gold and exclusive designs.

The four of them Those responsible for this theft are being sought by the New York police and are offering $3,500 citizens who provide information to find these robbers.

