From: Fabian Raddatz

The Ebersbach police have started the investigation. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa/Symbolbild

Unknown thieves have stolen an entire street in Zittau. 60 tons of paving stones were stolen. The nerves in the city are on edge.

Zittau – What a theft: Unknown people stole an entire street from the goods station in the Saxon town of Zittau. The thieves stole 60 tons of cobblestones. They were stolen from an area of ​​about 280 square meters.

Nerves are on edge in the city, the unusual crime was reported to the federal police in Ebersbach on January 10, 2022, and Deutsche Bahn was able to date the crime to the period between December 16, 2021 and January 3, 2022.

