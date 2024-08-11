A couple of tourists French He experienced moments of terror in Turin when, leaving a shopping centre, he discovered that their camper had been stolen. But the real cause for concern was the Eurasier puppy, Tais, who was inside the vehicle.

The theft and the desperate search

The theft was reported immediately, and the couple anxiously awaited news of both the camper and little Tais, especially considering the stifling heat of those days. The San Secondo police immediately took action, searching for the stolen vehicle.

Tais, the little hero

Fortunately, it was thanks to the whimpers of Tais that the police managed to locate the stolen camper. The desperate cries of the puppy attracted the attention of some passers-by who alerted the authorities. The camper was found in progress Cupswith a broken window and a devastated interior.

Inside the vehicle, Tais he was crouched in a corner, visibly tired from the heat. The puppy was immediately rescued with a bowl of fresh water, luckily in time to avoid serious consequences.

This story, though having had a happy ending, raises a request important: how can we better protect our four-legged friends legs while traveling?

