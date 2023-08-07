Thieves were able to steal trading cards during one of the largest board game events in North America and appropriated products worth a total of approx 272,000 euros.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking for help identifying two “persons of interest” who may be involved in a theft at Gen Con.

At the event, which took place from 3 to 6 Augustattended by the biggest names in the industry and also saw the debut of the highly anticipated Disney Lorcana trading card game, the release of which however was unaffected by the theft.