Thieves were able to steal trading cards during one of the largest board game events in North America and appropriated products worth a total of approx 272,000 euros.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is asking for help identifying two “persons of interest” who may be involved in a theft at Gen Con.
At the event, which took place from 3 to 6 Augustattended by the biggest names in the industry and also saw the debut of the highly anticipated Disney Lorcana trading card game, the release of which however was unaffected by the theft.
Card theft at Gen Con
According to police reports, the alleged thieves bought a pallet truck before removing a pallet of trading cards as vendors were setting up their Gen Con stalls. The cards were moved to an unknown location and are still missing.
Trading cards are worth an awful lot, and some of the rarest ones can easily be worth tens of thousands of dollars. However, if we take into consideration the truly unique cards, such as The One Magic Ring recently purchased by Post Malone, then the value even rises to several million.
#Thieves #steal #pallet #cards #worth #event #USA
Leave a Reply