Thieves robbed the home of Slovenian Luka Doncic, star of the Dallas Mavericks, on Friday night in Dallas (Texas), his business director reported this Saturday. Lara Beth Seagerto the ‘ESPN’ chain.

Neither Doncic, who will be out for at least a month due to a left calf injury, nor his family were present at the time of the robbery, according to Seager.

The Slovenian player, 25 years old, filed a complaint with the policewhich has opened an investigation to clarify what happened and try to identify the assailants.

Doncic was injured last Christmas Day in the game lost by his team against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Until now, the former Real Madrid player averages 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game.