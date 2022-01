Wessels’ shetlanders and pony are standing in a meadow between Vestdijkgaarde in Deventer and Heldermansweg in Diepenveen. The barn and the cupboard with the horse equipment had a large lock that has been smashed. “The funny thing is that only the horse equipment has disappeared. They left other stuff behind. Now six saddles are gone, all the halters, two Shetland saddles and my pony’s saddle.”