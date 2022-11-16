Real gentleman thieves. The robbers got the wrong house to rob, thinking it was that of a lawyer, and in a completely unprecedented way they decided to apologize to the owners, returning a precious watch and some jewels. Not only. In fact, the thieves also put back everything they had messed up. It sounds like the plot of a movie, but it actually happened. We are in Bagno a Ripoli, in the province of Florence. The curious episode took place on Tuesday evening.

The gang was made up of four men, foreigners, who wore balaclavas and broke into a house where two elderly people and their daughter’s family were present. The thugs locked them in a room and threatened them with a gun and a crowbar, then went into the basement and ransacked everything. In the cellar, however, the thieves only found old empty boxes, left there after a move. They believed they were in the house of a “lawyer”, evidently well known to them.

Realizing the mistake, they apologized and returned a watch and some jewelry taken during the burglary. They then cleaned the basement with bleach, to erase their tracks, and left. Despite the scare, the family escaped unharmed. Investigations are underway by the carabinieri of the Florence Oltrarno company and by the Scientific Investigations Section of the Operations Department.

