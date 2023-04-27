Two men, aged 72 and 81, have died and four other people have been slightly injured in three hit-and-runs during a police chase on Paseo de Extremadura, south of Madrid, when they were run over by the car in which the criminals were fleeing. Two of the three occupants of the vehicle, members of a car catalyst theft gang, have been arrested. The third, has managed to escape.

The persecution began after 12:30 p.m. in Leganés, one of the large cities in the south of the community, some twenty kilometers from the capital Madrid. At that time, a camouflaged Civil Guard patrol detected a dark Mercedes driving at high speed. The agents immediately, after verifying that the vehicle was listed as claimed in relation to a band dedicated to the theft of catalysts, began the pursuit.

The criminals have fled towards Madrid on the A-5 (Extremadura motorway) until they have decided to enter the city to try to escape the agents who were hot on their heels. Shortly before 1:00 p.m., they broke into Paseo de Extremadura at full speed, one of the arteries of the La Latina district – south of the capital and very close to the Manzanares river – especially crowded at that time. The criminals have not even made a move to slow down at red lights. And it has been at those points where it has rammed six pedestrians trying to cross in three different places.

At number 154 of Paseo de Extremadura, the criminals’ car has ended the life of a 72-year-old man. At that point, a couple of about 65 years old, discharged at the scene, and a 90-year-old woman, who has been transferred for assessment, have also been hit.

Shortly after, the car ran over another 81-year-old man, who died instantly. Finally, at number 1, (Paseo Extremadura with Saavedra Fajardo) the Samur-PC has treated one person for minor bruises. Another person, who has not been run over, has been treated by specialists for anxiety crises, who have also had to treat several of the relatives of the two deceased.

other blows



In their escape, the criminal’s vehicle has hit several cars – running and parked – without any of the drivers suffering damage.

Dozens of members of the National Police and the Municipal Police have been deployed in this area, close to Manzanares and Casa de Campo. Several drones are also involved in the search for the third escapee.

The Judicial Traffic Unit of the Municipal Police of Madrid, in principle, is in charge of the investigations, in which, however, the National Police and the Civil Guard are also involved.