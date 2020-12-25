Had he not existed in reality, Nigel Wilkins could have been a John le Carré character: a lonely, middle-aged Briton, fond of classical music, gifted with numbers but not with social life or office intrigue. , still very close to an ex-girlfriend with whom he lived for some time, in the apartment where he later continued to live alone, surrounded by books and boxes of documents, and with some decorative eccentricity, like a glass jar in which he preserved the last curls of his hair, before going bald very young. Wilkins has had a distinguished, but not outstanding, professional career. Work as compliance officer at the London headquarters of a Swiss bank specializing in very wealthy clients, Banco della Svizzera Italiana (BSI). He left the bank with a decent deal that could reveal a layoff, and for a few more years before retiring he worked for the Financial Services Authority, the City’s financial oversight body. The shelves in his library were full of books on economics. His literary distraction was the novels of Thomas Hardy. Aside from reading and music and dinners with his old girlfriend and longtime friend Charlotte, Wilkins spent the most time in his apartment studying the red cardboard boxes filled with accounting documents, all of them furtively photocopied and stolen from the BSI offices. Being a conscientious employee, Nigel Wilkins had made a habit of staying in the office after his colleagues had left. As compliance officer, his job was to ensure the legality of the international funds that reached the bank and the respectability of the clients who opened the accounts, more protected than nuclear secrets.

