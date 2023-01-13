Three hooded men entered her home in the middle of the night, immobilized her and took away money and jewels: a nightmare awakening for Roberta Martini, 48-year-old stylist and influencer, as well as a former top model.

She herself called for help after the robbers, once the “coup” was over, freed her. She was not injured during those moments of terror, but the scare was enormous.

The woman told the agents, who ran to the scene after the report, that she had heard some noises in her apartment in the Porta Romana area, in Milan, around 2.30 in the night.

She didn’t have time to realize what was happening, three men with their faces covered by balaclavas immobilized her by tying her wrists with clamps and threatening to hurt her if she screamed.

At that point they forced her to open the safe, which contained some jewels and 5,000 euros in cash. The group of robbers also toured the other rooms before untying the woman and fleeing.

They had “an Eastern accent” according to Martini’s testimony. They had managed to enter by forcing a French window on the mezzanine floor of the apartment building.

The technicians of the Scientific Police are working to detect any biological traces or footprints left by the robbers, in the hope of identifying them. The team of investigators belongs to the Anti-robbery section of the Flying Squad, led by Commissioner Francesco Federico and manager Marco Calì.

Today Roberta Martini will be heard at the police station to formally present a complaint and provide an inventory of what was stolen from her.