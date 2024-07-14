Theft in the home of Lazio footballer Mattia Zaccagni and influencer Chiara Nasti. Nasti herself reports it on Instagram. ”Before the newspapers write it, this is Italy. Pieces of sh..”, she writes, posting a photo of jewelry boxes and empty Rolex boxes thrown on the floor.

The reconstruction

The door locked from the inside. It was just after 5:30 pm when Chiara Nasti returned to the house on Camilluccia in Rome, where she lives with Zaccagni. Nasti was with the babysitter and the child but was unable to get in. The influencer immediately called the police and the forensic team also arrived on site. The bedroom was completely destroyed: the thieves devastated furniture and wardrobes, managing to break into the safe, containing jewellery, gold jewellery and valuable watches, which they then took away. In addition, bags and shoes were stolen. According to the reconstruction, the thieves managed to enter the house through the bathroom window. The police officers of the Ponte Milvio police station are investigating.