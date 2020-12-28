In Kurgan, local leaders of the criminal world decided to throw a party in one of the restaurants, despite the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, December 28, the publication Ura.ru reports.

According to the newspaper, we are talking about thieves in law Punch, Mag and Bel, who divided the main spheres of influence in the region. The authorities’ plans to violate the restrictions imposed by the authorities were announced by a local merchant engaged in the flower business, who rented one of the restaurants for them, where, except for the leaders of the local criminal world, there will be no one else on New Year’s Eve. The name of the institution where the authorities will sit has not been disclosed.

In addition, it is reported that the former overseer of the region Yevgeny Petrov, known in the criminal world as Petrenok, does not plan to attend the meeting, as he is going to spend the holiday with his family.

On September 15, it was reported that Petrenok “officially” renounced the status of the region overseer, replacing himself with three authorities at once – Punch, Magu and Bely.