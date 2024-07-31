As a result of the increase in the theft of underground cabling, Buenos Aires police officers, They began an investigation that allowed them to identify a criminal gang formed by at least 15 individuals dedicated to the theft and sale of cable.

The undercover operations began after receiving information about “sensitive areas” from where the material was being stolen in the San Martín district of Buenos Aires. This is how they managed to capture him in the act, at the intersection of San Lorenzo and Rivadavia streets.

There, the provincial force agents observed the presence of an alleged work team aboard a Ford F100 pickup truckwhich began removing sidewalks and soil until reaching the underground wiring.

They then proceeded to extract the material in pieces, approximately one metre long by 20 centimetres thick.

At that time, the uniformed officers asked the people at the construction site to identify themselves. The individuals They claimed to be doing maintenance work for a company.

After a call to the company mentioned by the workers, they informed that they did not have a team working in the area and that they did not know the workers whose details were provided to them. In addition, they assured that they had no connection with what was happening at the corner of San Lorenzo and Rivadavia.

The suspects were subsequently arrested and the Ford F100 was confiscated. In addition, the prosecutor’s office in charge of the investigation ordered the seizure of mobile phones, tools (14 shovels, 3 sledgehammers, 4 picks, 2 iron cutters and a winch) and 15 fragments of underground cable.

A similar event in Mataderos

Recently, the arrest of 15 criminals who were members of a gang of cable thieves who operated in various parts of the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area was announced. To carry out the robberies, They pretended to be workers from an electricity or telephone company.

According to the press release, officers from the Communal Investigations Division No. 9 of the City Police were patrolling the Mataderos area when, at the intersection of Pilar and Bragado streets, they found the street blocked and a man dressed in a work uniform and helmet giving instructions.

A few meters away, there was a group of alleged workers and a Mercedes Benz truck dragging, in a stretch of about a hundred meters, underground telephone cables with the intention of removing them from the underground chamber.

CABLE STEALING GANG ARRESTED IN MATADEROS. We arrested 15 criminals who pretended to be company workers to steal underground telephone cables in the City and Greater Buenos Aires. In total, we seized four vehicles, cutting tools, cables, uniforms… pic.twitter.com/RGh4GwuqaL — Diego Kravetz (@diegokravetz) June 15, 2024

When the police arrived, the individuals got into four vehicles to escape the scene, but the officers blocked their way, managing to stop three vehicles: a Volkswagen Amarok, a Toyota Hilux and a Renault Sandero, of which they arrested seven men and one woman.

In addition, five other individuals fled in a Volkswagen Gol, but were apprehended by police officers. Neighborhood Police Station 9A, in Directorio and Larrazabal.

The case was handed over to Federal Court No. 1, headed by María Servini, who ordered that the investigations continue and ordered 10 raids that led to the capture of two other criminals.

It was also determined that it was a criminal gang from the south of Greater Buenos Aires, dedicated to the systematic theft of wiring, which operated both in the City of Buenos Aires and in the suburbs.

