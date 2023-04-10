It only took the thieves fifteen minutes of work, but the damage to installation company Hamer is enormous. Thieves cut open the fences around the Apeldoorn company, stole ten catalysts from work buses in a very targeted manner and disappeared without a trace with the loot. Director Fons Jans assumes a damage item of 25,000 to 50,000 euros.

It is now a well-known story: thieves who break expensive car parts to order and sell them to their clients. That is exactly how it seems to have gone on Saturday night at Hamer in Apeldoorn, director Jans deduces from the working method. “Ten of our Renault buses contain a certain type of catalytic converter that is very popular. The thieves struck precisely at those ten buses. So very focused.”

Security camera footage shows two men cutting open the electrified fences. Then they spend about fifteen minutes dismantling the buses and they are gone again. They are in good shape.

Rental buses

It will be several weeks before the cars are fitted with new catalytic converters.

Jans’ colleague Meindert Jansen posted a photo of the camera images showing one of the thieves on social media, calling the thieves ‘scum of the ledge. But we have the footage and we’re going to find it.’ Although Jans is not convinced of that. “We have of course called in the police, but I don’t think we will see anything of this again.”





