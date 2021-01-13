A massive manhunt is underway in Mallorca after thieves staged a dramatic dawn robbery at a supermarket in Muro on Tuesday and got away with 25,000 euros.

Forensic teams and investigators are at the supermarket searching for traces of the suspects and Officers are sifting through CCTV to try to identify them.

The robbers allegedly used a thermal lance to cut through steel plates on a side wall of the building, turned off the alarms, blew up the safe and fled with the money.

Guardia Civil Officers are trying to determine how the robbers knew so much about the supermarket, including how to disable the alarm before it went off.

Investigators say no arrests have been made as yet but they are following several leads.