Open cabinets and missing memorabilia. The forced doors left no room for doubt: on Monday night, thieves broke into the Springboks headquarters, stealing valuable objects. Except for the most prized piece: the Webb Ellis Cup. It seems absurd, but the World Cup won by South Africa on October 28th remained untouched inside the federation’s headquarters to the relief of the world of South African rugby.

THE FACT — The video of the infringement was shared on X by South African journalist Yusuf Abramjee and shows two men wandering inside the Springboks headquarters. Hats on their heads and gloves on their hands, the thieves are seen inspecting the cup and then… they continue indifferently, opening cabinets and exploring other rooms.

The trophy was given preference to some shirts signed by the Springboks’ protagonists, computers and various objects, as well as some bottles of whisky. Also save the other cups won by South Africa. Confirming the presence of the Webb Ellis Cup in his own way was Rassie Erasmus, “director of rugby” of the South African national team, who published a photo of his dog lying near the cup. So yes: the Springboks can breathe a sigh of relief. See also F1 | Leclerc: "SF-23 very sensitive to wind. Demoralized? No"

November 15, 2023 (changed November 15, 2023 | 5.37pm)

