Private guards, aboard large jeeps, patrol at night among the avocado fields of a farm in South Africa, where “green gold” has become a coveted loot on a grand scale.

At the wheel, Marius Jacobs stares at the hundreds of avocado trees over six feet tall. “There are more and more thieves, they load entire trucks”, Explain.

The looting of the fields in recent years they are counted by thousands of tons and they represent millions of dollars in losses for South African producers.

The boom in avocado consumption, especially in the United States and Europe, has triggered the prices of this fruit, whose price in these markets it can go up to $ 12 per kilo.

In search of “green gold”, the succulent avocado trade in South Africa. AFP photo

At this time of the end of the austral summer, in the Limpopo crops (north), the branches are well loaded with fleshy, dark green fruits, about to be harvested.

And that’s why thefts multiply.

Marius Jacobs teams are in charge of the security of around twenty farms, most of them specialized in this coveted fruit.

The thieves discovered in the middle of the crime they are chased by dogs, captured and transferred to the police.

Millionaires loses.



In one night they can be stolen up to 30 tons.

“We captured a full minibus,” recalls a guard, Manuel Malatjie, 28. “We do what we can, but it is getting more and more difficult.”

In the 250 hectares of fields of the Allesbeste farm, seasonal workers work quickly at the beginning of the harvest.

Edrean Ernst, 40, pulls numbers: foresees $ 17,000 loss due to these thefts. And that despite having invested colossal sums in security, both in personnel and in the fencing, part of which is electrified.

In these last two years, the company, which exports 1,500 tons of avocados per year, he was the victim of a score of looting.

In this vast, rural region, neither police nor security guards can cover all areas. “This helps criminals“, laments the farmer.

The perpetrators of small looting have gradually become organized gangs. They operate at night, operate quickly and look for top quality fruits, destined for export, especially to Europe.

“Some come with big machetes”explains Phillip Mofokeng, who runs two large 83-hectare farms.

“It’s like playing cat and mouse,” sums up Ernst. With reinforced security, thefts decrease … until they increase again after a few months.

In a market near Tanzeen, about 400 km north Johannesburg, each batch of avocados has a barcode to track its origin. It is a way to fight the “green gold” trade.

Mauritz Swart, who controls the merchandise on the market, detects small pieces of stem on each fruit, which prevents it from rusting quickly. In looting, thieves pluck avocados so fast that they don’t notice it and leave a hole.

Near a road, bags of avocados hang from street stalls. Holes are visible in the fruits. At two dollars a kilo, they are six times cheaper than in a supermarket. They come from a neighboring “market”, assures the seller.

“These vendors flood the informal market” and they have an impact on prices and demand, explains Swart.

“The police do not take it seriously (…) It is not a murder, only the theft of avocados,” he criticizes.

Source: AFP

