During the almost 20 years of López Obrador’s presidential campaign, one of his most powerful flags was criticism of “the corrupt governments” of the PRI and the PAN.

And the banner against corruption was so powerful that Obrador even coined a striking slogan that won him millions of supporters throughout the country.

And it is that corrupt politics -and its predatory governments-, is one of the scourges of all democracies, not only in Mexico, but throughout the world.

For this reason, throughout Mexico the battle cry of the so-called “brave honesty” was known, a refrain to which –already in power–, the president added the no less attractive: “do not steal, do not lie and do not betray ”.

However, and beyond the good intentions and misleading speeches, reality crushed the message of honesty and courage, to the extent that today Mexico and the world know that López’s administration is one of the most corrupt and with the greatest impunity. in the history.

Yes, whether the fans of the so-called “Fourth Transformation” like it or not; AMLO’s is a government “of untouchables” where corruption, extortion, blackmail and larceny are in all of Morena’s governments; be it the federal government, passing through the state ones and without a doubt the municipal ones.

In addition, of course, to the corrupt legislators of Morena, both federal and state.

But if there are still doubts, we saw the “jewel in the crown” of corruption and impunity in recent days, when Pío López, brother of the Mexican president, was officially exonerated, who after a scandalous media circus was declared innocent. , despite the videos in which he receives dirty money in yellow envelopes.

But that is only a “sample button” since none of the president’s relatives has been brought to justice, despite the numerous evidences, videos, testimonies and documents that confirm all kinds of thefts, extortions, robberies and depredation not only from public money but from money from organized crime and drug trafficking.

And the impunity that prevails in the AMLO government is of such magnitude that all the militants of Morena and the members of their centers of power can extort, loot, steal and do dirty business and nothing happens.

No one, none of the members of the claque and AMLO’s offspring, is investigated for the alleged crimes displayed publicly and, therefore, no one is punished.

And it is that in the management of AMLO the closest thing to the Chicago of the mythical Eliot Ness is experienced, where the criminal gangs were the true de facto power of the time and, therefore, enjoyed total official impunity.

Today, in López Obrador’s Mexico, impunity is visible to all; be it in public videos and in official documents and even so “they are untouchable” not only the members of the presidential family, their party, their governments and their legislators, but impunity reaches their allies of organized crime.

And if there is any doubt, it is worth remembering extreme cases such as those of Delfina Gómez -a confessed electoral criminal-; Claudia Sheinbaum and Rocío Nahle, confessed collectors of dirty money and, above all, the illegal release of Ovidio Guzmán, the real boss of the Sinaloa Cartel.

But perhaps the biggest scandal is the hacked official documents of the Sedena information center, where alliances of the Morena Party with organized crime are confirmed.

For example, such official documents reveal that Adán Augusto, Secretary of the Interior, maintains links with criminal gangs for fuel theft; confirm that in 2021 Morena handed over state governments such as those of Sinaloa, Sonora, Baja California, Baja California Sur, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán and Zacatecas, among others, to the criminal cartels.

And despite the mountain of evidence and official documents, there is total impunity for “the untouchables” of the AMLO government; impunity that confirms the sign of the house.

Yes, AMLO’s is a government of untouchables.

Even when?

At the time