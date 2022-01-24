French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died at the age of 73 “of natural causes”, according to a statement published on the dressmaker’s official page on Facebook, which confirms the information circulating in the French media. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23, 2022. May his soul rest in peace,” it noted.

Mugler, known for his daring theatrical designs of architectural silhouette with accentuated shoulders as protagonists, plunging necklines and corseted waists, dressed celebrities such as his muse Jerry Hall, Madonna, David Bowie, George Michael and the members of Duran Duran, whose keyboardist, Nick Rhodes, has declared this Monday deeply saddened. “Thierry Mugler literally shaped the ’70s and ’80s with his spectacular, razor-sharp designs,” he wrote on the band’s Facebook page.

The designer, also known for his successful line of perfumes -one of the best-selling-, retired from fashion in 2002, which did not prevent many stars on the current scene such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga or Kim Kardashian from pulling the genius file for signal events, which kept it very present.