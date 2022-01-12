Peugeot has announced an announced change at the top of the Italian division of the Lion: Thierry Lonziano he will be the new head of the French brand in Italy, with the transalpine manager returning to our country where he has already held various roles for the brand now under the control of the Stellantis group. Lonziano will report directly to Santo Ficili, Stellantis Country Manager Italy. The new number one of Peugeot Italy the growth of the brand on our market will have to continue, aiming at the top of the rankings in terms of registrations thanks to a wide electrified offer and a sales mix which for 20% must be represented by full electric and plug-in hybrid.

There will also be a contribution to these objectives the launch of the new Peugeot 308, also competing for the Car of the Year 2022. Born in Cagnes sur Mer 50 years ago, Thierry Lonziano is married and has 2 children. Passionate about rugby and lover of the beautiful country, he owes his surname to the Italian origins of his paternal grandparents. He completed his studies at the Rouen Business School and joined Groupe PSA in 1994. His arrival in Italy dates back two decades and over the years he has gone on to fill increasingly important roles in the commercial, marketing and communication fields. From the fleets to the management of the Peugeot branch in Sesto San Giovanni, up to joining Banque PSA Finance in Milan, as Sales Director.

At the beginning of the last decade he then held the position of Marketing Director of Peugeot Italia, until he was called to head the marketing department of the Lion of an important country like France. A growth that then saw him lead the Peugeot brand in Belgium and Luxembourg until, in January 2018, he was appointed Marketing and Communication Director of Peugeot world, personally managing the electric transition of the brand.