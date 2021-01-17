Thierry Henry is still Arsenal’s top scorer (228 goals) and the link he has with the team Gunner is indelible. The triumphant team brilliantly led by Wenger from the turn of the century and called ‘The Invincibles’ cannot be understood without the presence of the French forward. A Marmoset who has drank from the teachings of coaches with an extreme fondness for the ball and attacking football. See his time at Barcelona under the wing of Pep Guardiola.

A Guardiola who has never hidden his admiration for a Marcelo Bielsa who has passed on his nickname (Crazy) to Leeds and is now one of the most interesting and fun teams in the Premier League. Thus, It is not surprising that Henry is now a coach who tries to bet on offensive football Nor that the games that I see with more pleasure from England are not those of ‘his’ Arsenal. But those of a newly promoted like Leeds.

“They can win 4-0 or lose 0-4”

“These days I like to watch Leeds play”, said the now Montreal Impact coach to ‘SoFoot’. The former striker admires Bielsa’s robust approach, who is faithful to his principles regardless of the team in front of him and the dynamics of the crash. “Look what Bielsa does in the Premier League: he can win 4-0 or lose 0-4, but in the end, everyone ends up watching Leeds. That’s why I like him.”.

And is that the roller coaster that the british team is immersed in is amazing, having lost their last two games 3-0, against modest Fourth Division Crawley Town and Tottenham. Although of the previous four he had managed to win three of them, including two goals: 5-2 against Newcastle and 0-5 against West Brom. The result of the remaining match? Defeat 6-2 against Manchester United.

30 goals for (more than Manchester City) and 33 against (only West Brom have conceded more). Well that, a crazy season in the hands of the Crazy that has those of Bielsa in twelfth position. Curiously, together a point below Arsenal, but with a game less. Something must have Leeds that has made a legend Gunner as Marmoset remove Londoners from your list of preferences …