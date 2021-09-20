Bad news for Valencia Club de Fútbol, ​​three of its most important players will not be able to participate in the next appointments of the season. And it is that both Thierry Rendall, as José Luis Gayà and Carlos Soler suffer various injuries that will have them removed from the field of play at least until after the selection break.

The most worrying is that of José Luis Gayà. The Valencia captain suffers from a severe hamstring tear and will be away from the team for at least a month. The winger broke in training last Saturday, although he had already accumulated discomfort in the soleus previously. In addition to saying goodbye to the next matches, he will not be able to be with the National Team either, despite being a fixture of Luis Enrique.

Thierry Rendall it is not for many jogs either. The right-back was injured in the match against Madrid, He had already requested the change when noticing discomfort but he tried one last race to overwhelm a rival and that last sprint has aggravated the break. The Portuguese has problems with abductor and he also has between three and four weeks of absence ahead of him.

Prudence is what may have saved Carlos Soler. The ’10’ of Valencia also suffers from problems abductor, although the fact that he asked for the change, he just felt the discomfort It has saved him a big break. For this reason, its estimated withdrawal period is marked between two and four weeks, depending on how the area evolves.

Bordalás loses three of its most important pieces facing the demanding week ahead, with Sevilla and Athletic. The truth is none of the three will be able to play before the national team stoppage and on its return, Gayà has it complicated, Correia also and Soler is the one who has the most options to be able to put on his shirt again in the duel against Barcelona on October 17.