Thierry Cotillard on September 11, 2020 (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

While some sectors are suffering greatly from the crisis, others are doing well. This is the case for mass distribution. Eco guest of franceinfo, the president of Intermarché, Thierry Cotillard, reveals the details of a “exceptional year“:”We have between 8% and 10% growth forecast for this year 2020 “, approximately twice as much as the sector as a whole, according to the leader, who explains: “We took advantage of the postponement of consumption which did not take place in the canteen or in the restaurant “.

In this period of crisis, the battle between the brands is over prices. Intermarché assumes to participate. “For two or three years, the first criterion of consumers was the origin, the composition of the products. New fact, in recent weeks, the price has once again become number one in consumer choice“.

Thierry Cotillard details his strategy. “Inflation has been zero since the start of the year, and some price reductions are expected in the coming months. At Intermarché, in September, we reduced 3,000 products “.

But where have the commitments of the General Food States gone? “We will practice a policy of discernment. We agreed to buy more expensive milk and cheese, so that it is passed on to the farmers “. He claims to seek a “happy medium “ .

Allow us, if we increase the price of yogurt a little, to perhaps lower the price of shampoo to balance the addition at the cash register. Thierry Cotillard, President of Intermarché on franceinfo

Will employees benefit from this growth? “The brand recommended to the self-employed [qui possèdent les magasins] to pay the premium of 1000 euros “declares Thierry Cotillard. But salaries, more broadly, will they increase in Intermarché stores?”This policy is left to the free interpretation of each company manager (…) In these companies, there is dialogue and things are moving in the right direction “.