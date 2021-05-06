Madrid (AFP)

The Austrian Dominique Thiem, ranked fourth in the world, reached the quarter-finals of the Madrid Tennis Tournament, the third Masters Tournament for a thousand points, by beating Australian Alex de Minor, the twenty-fourth, 7-6 (9-7), 6-4.

Thiem, who returned to the yellow soccer field after an absence of about a month and a half, needed an hour and 51 minutes to get rid of his opponent, who broke his service at the start of the first set.

Thiem returned to the stadiums in the capital Madrid for the first time since his participation in the Dubai tournament last March, after he had decided to stop for a while, according to what he had told Austrian media several weeks ago that he felt as if he was “drowning in a hole” in the months following his crowning of his first title. Grand Slam tournaments, specifically in the US Open in 2020.

He also spoke about his mental suffering in the face of the health restrictions imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic. Thiem hit a date in the quarter-finals with the winner between Russian Andrei Rublev or American John Isner. In a second match, Kazakhstani Alexander Public defeated Russian Aslan Karatsev 6-4 6-3 and booked his place in the quarter-finals.