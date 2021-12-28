From the Emirates he had returned to Austria for “a bad cold” which had not allowed him to train at his best. Today, Dominic Thiem announced what was already in the air: no Australian Open, a tournament in which he was a finalist in 2020: “Hello everyone – he wrote on social media -, as you all know, I decided to go home in Austria to recover after the tough training sessions in Dubai. I’m fine now, I feel in excellent condition and I can train normally at a good intensity. ”

In Argentina

–

The champion of the Us Open 2020, who between injuries and personal crisis has skipped many commitments in the 2021 season, where there were also no vax positions (“I got the vaccine to play the Australian Open” he finally declared on November 2), therefore changed the plans: “After these short holidays my team and I have decided to reformulate the calendar: I will start the season in South America, in the Cordoba Open in Argentina, towards the end of January. So I announce that I will not participate in the Australian Open, a city ​​and a tournament that I love and where I have great memories of good matches. I will miss it and can’t wait to go back in 2023. We believe this is the right decision for a good return to competitions, now I will stay in Austria for some more day and then I’ll go back to training “.