So launched goes Dominic Thiem in this Roland Garros, that not even the rain had time to hunt him down. It is true that he opened his turn on center court, and there is no problem there because the cover has avoided greater evils since this edition, but the Austrian, a cannon with a racket, kept pressing the accelerator and came out unscathed from the duel with Casper Ruud. The Norwegian, polished in the academy that Rafael Nadal has in Manacor, performs more than well on clay, but Thiem does not want trouble and bursts into the round of 16 in a big way, without giving up a single set in the three games he has played.

The latter solved it (6-4, 6-3 and 6-1) in 2h 15m, by fast track. Marin Cilic and Jack Sock had already checked it before, and this time the punished was Ruud, whom he dispatched with 31 winners, six breaks and a whole demonstration that he is going like a bullet in Paris. As never before. A finalist in the last two years, and a semifinalist the previous one, he is determined to make the great leap into his fetish territory, clay, after scare away a thousand ghosts with the victory at the US Open in New York. You already know the way to win a big one.

“It is rare to wake up to go play a game and see that it is still dark out there,” he says on this rainy Friday when he had to get up early than usual. “Today I was playing early, so I will have more than 48 hours to rest before the next game,” he values ​​while the program stops around noon, when Stan Wawrinka and Hugo Baston debate to be able to measure him in Sunday’s appointment. France, logically, dreams of passing the second because their tennis is in need of joys.

In any case, whoever it is will run into an increasingly intimidating Thiem. The success of New York has given him wings and despite the fact that the context makes his heavy ball lose spin and bounce, it is said that the cold suits him more than any other favorite. “I know these conditions. I grew up in Austria… ”, he recalls while in parallel, Track 7, Pedro Martínez gets the most ugly thing on his pulse with the American Sebastian Korda, son of the 92 finalist and champion in Australia six years later.

After almost two hours of interruption, the water gives up, but the Valencian (23 years old) still has no inspiration. He yields 6-4, 6-3 and 6-1 and Rafael Nadal jumps on the track knowing who awaits him at the next stop in the tournament. “The boy is very, very good, but Nadal has lost two games here in 15 years, so he is going to have it very, very difficult …”, says Martínez at the end of his best trip in a Grand Slam.

* Check all the results of the journey.

* He order of play Friday, October 2.