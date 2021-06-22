Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem has withdrawn due to injury in the match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Mallorca ATP that faced the Frenchman Adrián Mannarino on Tuesday.

Thiem, the world’s number five player, resigned in the first set when he was winning 5-2. After hitting a ball he felt pain and began to complain about his right wrist. After retiring to his bench and having a conversation with a member of the medical service, the tennis player verified that he could not continue playing and communicated it to his opponent between gestures of pain.

He is the first favorite eliminated in a tournament that brings together Serbian Novak Djokovic in doubles on the grass of the Country Club of Santa Ponsa; Daniil Mevdeved from Russia, Casper Rudd from Norway, Karen Khachanov from Russia, and Roberto Bautista and Feliciano López from Spain, among others.

On the other hand, Feliciano López has won the 500th victory of his sporting career by defeating one of the favorites of Mallorca ATP, Russian Karen Khachanov, player number 17 in the world, in three sets: 4-6; 6-2 and 6-4 in an hour and 50 minutes.

López, who will play in the quarterfinals against Frenchman Adrián Mannarino, continues to beat records on the international tennis circuit at the age of 39. In his extensive track record, the seven ATP titles won in individuals stand out, the 3 ATP 500 and 4 ATP 250, added to 2 ATP Challenger; He has also managed to reach eleven finals, 3 ATP 500 and 8 ATP 250.

The big favorites on the grass of the Country Club de Santa Ponsa, with the exception of the Austrian Dominic Thiem, fulfilled expectations and continue on in Mallorca. The Norwegian Casper Ruud defeated (6-3 and 6-4) the American Tennys Sandgren, and the Russian Daniil Medvedev, world number two, the Frenchman Corentin Moutet (6-4 and 6-2). Ruud and Medvedev will meet in one of the most interesting clashes of the quarterfinals.

The Spanish Roberto Carballés, from the previous one, and the American Sam Querrey starred in the closest matches of the Balearic tournament. Querrey prevailed (7-5; 6-4 and 7-6 (3) in the tiebreaker of a duel that began on Monday (it was suspended due to lack of light) and lasted for two and a half hours. Spaniards Pablo Carreño and Roberto Bautista will seek their place in the quarterfinals of Mallorca ATP in the matches against Czech Jeiri Vesely and Italian Stefano Travaglia, respectively.