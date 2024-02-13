Ezequiel Francisco Curaba, the 21-year-old young man who suffered burns on 90% of his body when he was electrocuted while trying to steal underground cables from a high-voltage line in the southwest area of ​​Rosario (Argentina), He died this morning as a result of multiple organ failure..

“Unfortunately, the burn patient has just died. Over the hours, from yesterday to today, his clinical condition worsened. He went into what is called multi-organ failure, where all organs began to be affected. Even with all these intensive measures, he did not manage to survive the condition.”said Dr. Laura Taljame, deputy director of the Clemente Álvarez Emergency Hospital (HECA) in Rosario.

The event that led to the death of the young man, who had turned 21 two weeks ago and was homeless, occurred the day before yesterday at 7:10 p.m. in Presidente Perón at 6100, in an open ditch of the Provincial Energy Company (EPE). where the high voltage lines pass. Curaba, who was accompanied by his 34-year-old brother Cristian, went into the ditch to steal the cables when he received an electric shock that caused him very serious burns.

A viral video captured by residents of the area shows the young man minutes after the incident in a state of shock and being treated by personnel from the Integrated Health Emergency System (SIES).

🇦🇷 | A young man tried to steal high voltage cables, was electrocuted and ended up with 90% of his body burned in Rosario, Argentina. pic.twitter.com/n2XPyRYUGQ — News Alert (@AlertaNoticiera) February 12, 2024

