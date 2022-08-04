In the city of Buenos Aires, Argentina, an agent who worked as a driver in a mobility provider application he killed the man of the criminal couple who robbed him with a cutlery.

The situation arose in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Urquiza, when The criminals requested a transportation service through the Cabify app. The officer accepted the service and arrived at the meeting point in his Black Chevrolet Agile car.

The destination requested by the criminals was on Avenida de los Constituentes and Carlos Francisco Melo, in Villa Martelli, but halfway through the route, at the intersection of Monroe and Triunvirato avenues, one of the thieves asked to be left near the Manuel Belgrano General Provincial Hospital.

(You may be interested: Man had a hidden camera in his shoe to record women in Transmilenio).

Criminal couple requests transportation service by Cabify.

The driver stopped at the requested place and Becker, the thief, took out a hidden fork and demanded that the police hand over all the money, ending with threats.

“It’s all over or I’ll burn you”were the words of the woman, according to the version that the driver gave to the authorities when they were investigating the scene.

At that moment, the agent released himself from the man and took a service pistol (a firearm officially used by an officer) and got out of the vehicle. The thief was going to get out of the car, but He was shot five times by the assailant.

After the event, the Argentine called the emergency service, where the Police and prosecutor Alejandro Musso, prosecutor of the Vicente López Oeste Functional Investigation Unit, appeared.

Police is robbed in his own car.

According to a source from the ‘infobae’ media, a man approached the agents to say that hours before the events, he had also been robbed by the same couple.

The man who died had an arrest warrant for robbery and a record for the same reason.

(Keep reading: Man smashes his truck after being pulled over for traffic.)

Currently, the case is in charge of prosecutor Musso, who did not arrest the officer for explaining the act as “self-defense.” Nevertheless, The Buenos Aires Police is still searching for the accomplice of the deceased.

More news

Possession of Gustavo Petro: Joe Biden confirms the delegation that will attend for the United States.

Andrés Escobar: They reveal a video that shows how the fight started

The tragic death of the narco ‘The Lord of the Skies’ trying to change his face

For having a baby face, a 27-year-old man cannot find a job to support his family

Trends THE TIME.