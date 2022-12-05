A thief He was arrested when he was allegedly leaving a house with electronic devices, in Santa Catarina.

The stopped He was identified as Sergio, 47, who was seized with a pedestal fan, a computer monitor, an iPod, and a bag with various belongings.

The facts were reported around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, at an address located on Coatlicue Street, near the intersection with Tepozteca, in Colonia La Fama II.

According to the Municipal Police, neighbors reported that a man had entered a house Steal.

Upon the arrival of elements, the alleged perpetrator was leaving through one of the windows.

The alleged thief was intercepted by the police, who assured him of the electronic devices that I already had on the bench.

The detainee was transferred to cells of the municipal Police, where it was made available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.