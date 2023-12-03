The team that accomplished the feat takes the overall name of Feuillade Industries and is made up mainly of modders. Barrilliot himself comes from the scene, being among the authors of Sven Co-op for Half-Life and the beautiful additional mission for Thief: The Sound of a Burrick in a Room .

Thief: The Dark Project more precisely its Gold version, probably the best stealth game ever, has just received a new fan-made campaign, directed by a developer of Arkane Studios , level designer Romain Barrilliot. Is called The Dark Parade includes ten missions and is a truly valuable work.

As specified, The Black Parade is a countryside composed of ten maps, the same number as those that make up the campaign of the original game (not the Gold edition).

The player does not take on the role of Garrettthe protagonist of the series, but of Hume, a criminal who returned to the city after exile, forced to steal to survive.

Thief: The Dark Project remains an excellent game to this day

The Black Parade also features half an hour of briefings and cutscenes, as well as 28 voiced characters with more than 1,800 lines of dialogue. It also adds four new tools to the game’s arsenal, improves the artificial intelligence and introduces the horse.

Download Thief: The Black Parade from ModDB

To install The Black Parade you must have the latest version of TFix installed. This is a casual patch for Thief: The Dark Projekt and Thief Gold that uses NewDark, the latest Dark Engine update.