Randy Smith, one of the designers of Thief: The Dark ProjectThief 2: The Metal Age and Thief: Deadly Shadows, explained what game he would make if given the chance and why he isn’t already developing it.

Thief: The Dark Project is the best stealth game ever, capable of positively influencing the entire genre, as well as inspiring others such as the immersive sim. That’s why knowing what Smith would like to do is interesting about him. The attempt made in 2014 to revitalize the series has failed, and the intellectual property appears dead, but if given the chance to make a new chapter, Smith would like to tell of a group of thieves who operate under the guidance of a mysterious master : Garrett, the protagonist of the previous games.

However, the developer does not appear to be too enthusiastic about the idea of ​​developing it himself. Rather he would rather give other younger developers the chance to do something similar.

Smith also said he was a fan of Dishonored by Arkane Studios and spoke of the impossibility of looking at the games he worked on with the eyes of a fan, because he was too involved in the manufacturing processes.

As far as we know, Thief 5 will never come out. In 2017 the CEO of Eidos Montreal ruled out the possibility of a new title. Smith himself doesn’t want to revitalize the franchise. So don’t expect anything anytime soon.