Thief stole a woman’s cell phone and was run over to death while fleeing

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The 23-year-old subject was hit by a vehicle on the highway in Argentina.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 24, 2022, 04:36 PM
The paradoxes of life, in munro, town of Argentina, a 23-year-old subject cornered a woman to steal her cell phone while the victim was waiting for her bus at a station.
You can read: Ava Gardner: the actress who never wanted to be “the most beautiful animal in the world”
After the subject achieves the robbery, he flees the area by crossing a highway. Some of the people who witnessed the event decided to persecute him.
Seconds later, a gray vehicle managed to hit him on the highway. The community that was in the area tried to help him until an ambulance arrived, however, it was too late, since the 23-year-old man he had no vital signs.
Read also: Jorge Barón and Radio Nacional prepare their Christmas parties
According to Argentine media, the victim of the theft was waiting for the bus when the thief, who posed as another user of transport, took his mobile.
The community immediately came out with the support of the young woman, which caused the offender to run towards the highway, where he was hit by a gray vehicle.
TIME
December 24, 2022, 04:36 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Thief #stole #womans #cell #phone #run #death #fleeing
Leave a Reply