Thief stole a woman’s cell phone and was run over to death while fleeing

The paradoxes of life, in munro, town of Argentina, a 23-year-old subject cornered a woman to steal her cell phone while the victim was waiting for her bus at a station.

​

After the subject achieves the robbery, he flees the area by crossing a highway. Some of the people who witnessed the event decided to persecute him.

Seconds later, a gray vehicle managed to hit him on the highway. The community that was in the area tried to help him until an ambulance arrived, however, it was too late, since the 23-year-old man he had no vital signs.

​

According to Argentine media, the victim of the theft was waiting for the bus when the thief, who posed as another user of transport, took his mobile.

The community immediately came out with the support of the young woman, which caused the offender to run towards the highway, where he was hit by a gray vehicle.

TIME