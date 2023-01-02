Well, there you are. Do you steal petrol, throw it in your diesel car and come to a standstill.

Look, not everyone is equally smart. Fortunately, because then we would all be the same. So boring right? Nevertheless, you have some copies walking around that you think: well that is not quite of this world. And today we have a good example of that!

Thief steals gasoline, has a diesel car

In Breda, on New Year’s Eve, the police arrested a petrol thief. That was not so difficult for the agents, because the thief’s car was no longer working. This is because he threw petrol into his Volkswagen Polo, even though it is a diesel car. oops.

It wasn’t such a jolly figure anyway, because he already stood out. Employees of the gas station saw him earlier and kept an eye on him. This because he drove with taped license plates, the alarm bells are already ringing with the employees of a gas station. Nowadays, gas stations are full of cameras, partly to trace fuel thieves afterwards. Without a license plate, this becomes a lot more difficult.

The man has probably done this before. The week before he had stolen fuel in the same way, by the way, he just did this at the same gas station. That worked then and he must have thought I’ll do that again. Unfortunately – for him – refueling in a stressful situation is not as easy as you think.

Caught

Diesel cars don’t run very well on gasoline (duh). So the car drove a few meters and then broke down. The employees quickly noticed this and called the police. However, the thief ran off. The courageous employees gave chase and caught him by the collar. In the meantime, the police were on the scene and the handcuffs were quickly put on. The man was allowed to celebrate New Year’s Eve in the cell!

Image via Police base team Weerijs on Instagram

