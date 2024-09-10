We all know that taking justice into one’s own hands is not the right thing to do, but in some cases we act out of survival instinct. This seems to be what Cynthia From Pine she decided to do it when she hit a thief with her car who had stolen her purse.

Cynthia From Pine

The man died while Cinzia was accused of voluntary homicide.

Cinzia Dal Pino decides to personally punish the person who tried to rob her

The protagonist of this story answers to the name of Cynthia From Pinea woman originally from Viareggio known for being a successful entrepreneur in the area. Cinzia, who is 65 years old, has lived a dramatic experience that usually marks all those who find themselves living in a similar situation.

Archive photo

Cinzia was walking when suddenly a thief he approached her and stole her handbag. The man, Said Malkounwas originally from Algeria and was 47 years old. He had a residence permit even though he had no fixed abode. Precisely for this reason he used to commit small thefts that allowed him to survive.

Unfortunately this time Said underestimated the situation, as Cinzia decided to get on board his SUV and relentlessly chase the robber. In just a few minutes he reached him in Coppina Street and he has it invested three times on purpose.

The accusations against the woman

Cinzia then attacked Said, who remained crushed on the sidewalk he was running away on. Once he fell to the ground, the man didn’t have time to get up, as the woman thought about hitting him three times with her SUV, killing him instantly.

Location of the accident

Cinzia then got out of the car, retrieved her purse and then left the scene. For Said, however, there was nothing that could be done, as he was affected by several hemorrhages and finally by a cardiac arrest. Needless to say, how the cameras in the area they immediately identified the woman’s car, allowing her to be arrested on charges of voluntary homicide.

The hearing to validate his arrest will be made official in the next few hours. What happened has sparked many reactions on social media, as the opinion of the public is divided between those who agree with Cinzia and those who, instead, would simply like to live in a safer area. After all, it is not the first time that similar events have occurred.