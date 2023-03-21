Ezequiel Llauro, an 83-year-old man, was walking through Recoleta, a residential neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina. With nothing more than a cane and his eyes on the road, he walked slowly down the street, until suddenly he was accosted by a thief.

(Also read: Thieves got on an intermunicipal bus and robbed all the passengers).

After approaching the older man, the offender pounced to snatch a watch he was wearing on his wrist. After struggling for a few seconds, something unexpected happened: the assailant ended up shooting him and fleeing the scene.

According to the newspaper ‘La Nación’, the event occurred on March 15 after 6 pm (local time), at the corner of Guido and Rodríguez Peña, which is located in the heart of the city of Buenos Aires.

In the clip, which was later broadcast by various international media, Llauro can be seen trying to prevent the theft of his imitation Rolex watch, without much success. The strength and physical build of the thief stifle the desperate attempt of the old man, who ends up on the ground and, later, wounded by a bullet shot in one of his arms.

(Keep reading: He was recording a TikTok video and his cell phone was almost stolen on public transport.)

The man shot the elderly man in the arm and then fled.

The assault took place in front of the gaze of some pedestrians who were also traveling on the same road. One of them ran out, once he realized what was happening; while another slowed his pace, held his gaze fixed on the scene, and then continued walking.

As explained by ‘Télam’, the thief came on a red motorbike accompanied by another criminal. After the assault, the 911 line was notified and troops from the 2A Neighborhood Police Station arrived at the scene, who verified what had happened and immediately alerted the Emergency Medical Care System (SAME).

(Of interest: Video: thief tried to flee from the Police, but the bus ran over him and killed him).

Ezequiel Llauro was transferred and admitted to the Fernández hospital, where they gave him all the necessary care for his recovery without any risk of death. Later, the man was discharged, police sources told ‘La Nación’.

The investigation into what happened was left in the hands of the Community Investigations Division 2, which worked together with the Image Extraction and Analysis Division at the Urban Monitoring Center (CMU) and specialists from the Trace Division, to examine the holster of the weapon that stayed in place.

More news in EL TIEMPO

The phenomenon of Russian women who travel to Argentina to give birth: what is behind it?

Relatives of Norma Lizbeth, who died in a case of bullying, demand justice

Argentina: man killed a thief who wanted to take his son’s bicycle

DIGITAL SCOPE THE TIME