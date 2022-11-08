A violent robbery attempt ended with one of the thieves being shot at the hands of one of his victims this Monday in Rosario, Argentina.

Local media report that the events occurred around noon, when a white Volkswagen vehicle was about to enter a parking lot in the city center. At that moment, armed and motorized men appeared on the scene and tried to steal a briefcase that was inside the car.

What the criminals did not have in mind was that there was an armed man in the car: a 28-car police officer who was off duty, who shot one of the robbers.

Wounded, the attacker was transferred to the Clemente Álvarez Emergency Hospital, where it was found that he had damage to his spine that caused “reduction in the mobility of his legs and hands,” according to the Infobae news portal.

The fact is already a matter of investigation by the authorities, because they seek to establish how the thieves broke a window of the vehicle, a key detail to confirm if they were armed, as the police officer who fired his weapon maintains. According to him, in early versions, he acted in legitimate defense.

The witnesses who witnessed the robbery attempt assured that there were three or 4 more criminals on a motorcycle and that they escaped after the shots were fired.