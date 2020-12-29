Highlights: China, who dances to the Nepal government at its behest, is alarmed by the changed circumstances

China’s official media global time accuses India of spying in Nepal

The Chinese media’s allegation came after the Chinese minister openly intervened in Nepali politics.

Kathmandu

There is a saying in India, ‘Ulta chor kotwal ko datte’. The Chinese dragon has begun to propagate the same saying in Nepal. So far, China, which has flouted the government of Nepal at its behest, is so alarmed by the changed circumstances in Nepal that it is accusing India of spying. Not only this, but even after the Chinese Minister openly intervened in the politics of Nepal, the official Silent Global Times has been blaming India for interfering in the internal politics of Nepal.

Not only this, the Chinese Foreign Ministry is also not ready to believe that a huge Chinese delegation has reached Nepal to forcibly intervene in the ongoing war in the ruling Nepal Communist Party. The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that a team of officials arrived in Kathmandu under the leadership of Guo Yezhu, Deputy Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, to discuss Corona.

Nepal Political Crisis: Why did Jinping send his special warlord to Nepal? China revealed

Nepali leaders should handle the dispute properly: China

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also requested conflicting factions of the Nepalese Communist Party on Monday to properly handle their dispute and to seek political stability. Asked if Guo’s visit was aimed at political reconciliation between the two factions of the NCP, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that China had taken cognizance of ‘developments in Nepal’s political situation’.

Zhao said, ‘As a friend and close neighbor, we hope that all sides in Nepal will take into account the national interest and the entire scenario and resolve the internal dispute in a proper manner and to achieve political stability and national development Will try He said, “The CPC promotes the principle of inter-party relations characterized by independence, absolute equality, mutually equal and non-interference.”

Nepal Political Crisis China: China launches ‘army’ to help Nepali PM KP Oli, India keeps watch

‘India is spying on China-Nepal talks’

On the other hand, Chinese official Bhopu Global Times quoted Lin Minwang, professor at Fudan University, claiming that China has invested heavily in Nepal under the Belts and Roads. He said that this is the reason why China has a good reason to worry about the situation in Nepal. It is a cooperation between two parties and not an intervention in Nepal’s internal affairs. Another Chinese expert Hu Zhiong said that it is an exchange between two parties and it has no meaning with India.

Hu Zhiong said that I have been told by Nepali scholars that India has sent its intelligence agents to keep a watch on the leaders of Nepal Communist Party. The Indian spy is also spying talks between the Chinese minister and Nepali leaders. At the same time, Lin said, “The fact is that India, whether past or present, is the most powerful foreign power to interfere in Nepal’s internal politics.”