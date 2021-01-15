In the Lipetsk region, the prosecutor’s office brought the case of the kingpin Tengiz Gigiberia, known in criminal circles as Tengo Potiyskiy, to court. This was reported by Kommersant.

In September 2020, the thief in law was preparing to be released after serving a 17-year sentence, but a new criminal case was opened against him under Article 210.1 (“Occupying the highest position in the criminal hierarchy”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to the investigation, Tengo Potiyskiy propagandized thieves’ ideas in the colony, and other convicts collected money for him. Potii did not admit his guilt.

In 2005, a 46-year-old native of Georgia was convicted under Part 3 of Article 158 (“Theft with entry into a home”), Part 3 of Article 162 (“Burglary with entry into a home”), Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) and part 1 article 222 (“Illegal possession of weapons”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court sent him to a strict regime colony for 17 years.

In recent years, Tengo Potiysky was serving a sentence in the Yelets colony, but in 2017 he was transferred to the Vladimirsky Central prison.